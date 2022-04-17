Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.37

Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.37 and traded as high as $17.00. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 119,859 shares changing hands.

CPLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Product Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $315.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39.

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $60.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

