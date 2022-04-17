CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.88

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $4.74. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 4,115,383 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTIC shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $451.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $3,034,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 903,439 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after buying an additional 836,029 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 224,013 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.