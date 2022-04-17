The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.98

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.98 and traded as high as $35.53. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 15,814 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,132,000.
About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV)
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.