Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX) Trading Down 0%

Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94.

Get Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPX. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,169,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.