Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kforce Inc. and its subsidiaries provide professional staffing services and solutions to clients on both a temporary and permanent basis through our Technology and Finance and Accounting segments. Tech Segment provides both Flex and Direct Hire services to clients, focusing primarily on areas of information technology such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning and network architecture and security. FA segment provides both Flex and Direct Hire services to clients in areas such as accounting, transactional finance, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budgeting, loan servicing, professional administration, audit services and systems and controls analysis and documentation. Kforce Inc. is based in TAMPA, Fla. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kforce has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average of $71.69. Kforce has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In other Kforce news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Kforce by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

