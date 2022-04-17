Wedbush Comments on Pacira BioSciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.95. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $74.68 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 81.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In related news, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $1,719,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,476 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,477,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 929,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,950,000 after acquiring an additional 135,927 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 140,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 56,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

