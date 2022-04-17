BWS Financial Weighs in on Inter Parfums, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will earn $3.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.05.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IPAR. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $85.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $108.35. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

