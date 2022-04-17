Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Arkema S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arkema in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $10.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arkema’s FY2024 earnings at $12.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.58 EPS.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter.

ARKAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arkema from €145.00 ($157.61) to €146.00 ($158.70) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arkema from €136.00 ($147.83) to €142.00 ($154.35) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arkema from €101.00 ($109.78) to €103.00 ($111.96) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arkema from €124.00 ($134.78) to €129.00 ($140.22) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $116.78 on Friday. Arkema has a 1-year low of $100.21 and a 1-year high of $152.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

