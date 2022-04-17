Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Arkema S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arkema in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $10.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arkema’s FY2024 earnings at $12.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.58 EPS.
Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter.
OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $116.78 on Friday. Arkema has a 1-year low of $100.21 and a 1-year high of $152.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.
