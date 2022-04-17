Brokers Set Expectations for KAR Auction Services, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth $86,357,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,707 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after buying an additional 2,718,237 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after buying an additional 1,363,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,332,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,856 shares during the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.