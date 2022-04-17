Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ALFVY opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALFVY. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.17.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

