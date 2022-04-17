Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Short Interest Down 34.3% in March

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Shares of Acura Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.71. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.75.
Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
