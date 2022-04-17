Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Short Interest Update

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.3 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Accell Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets cut Accell Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €53.00 ($57.61) to €58.00 ($63.04) in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

OTCMKTS:ACGPF opened at $63.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66. Accell Group has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $67.05.

Accell Group N.V. designs, develops, produces, and markets bicycles, bicycle parts, and accessories. The company sells its products under the Lapierre, Haibike, Raleigh, Carqon, Sparta, XLC, Batavus, Ghost, Babboe, Winora, Koga, Van Nicholas, Loekie, Atala, Bike Parts, Juncker, Carraro, Nishiki, and Tunturi brands in the Netherlands, Germany, other European countries, and internationally.

