Short Interest in AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Increases By 62.1%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:ACAN opened at $0.47 on Friday. AmeriCann has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.
AmeriCann Company Profile (Get Rating)
