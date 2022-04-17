Short Interest in AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Increases By 62.1%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ACAN opened at $0.47 on Friday. AmeriCann has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.

AmeriCann Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It designs, develops, leases, and operates cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses. The company's flagship project is the Massachusetts Cannabis Center that is developed on a 52-acre parcel of land located in Freetown, southeastern Massachusetts.

