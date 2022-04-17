Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Up 71.0% in March

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the March 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

AJINY stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ajinomoto has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $33.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of -0.14.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

