Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Short Interest Up 62.5% in March

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 91.0 days.

OTCMKTS ACXIF opened at $216.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.85. Acciona has a 52 week low of $143.96 and a 52 week high of $216.54.

Separately, Societe Generale boosted their target price on Acciona from €36.50 ($39.67) to €37.00 ($40.22) in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

