GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.82.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
About GlycoMimetics (Get Rating)
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GlycoMimetics (GLYC)
