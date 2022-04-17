Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.12. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $55.10.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,149.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez (Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.