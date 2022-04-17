Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “
Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MREO. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,914,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after buying an additional 3,614,447 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 9,142,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 492,767 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,832,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 290,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,177,000.
About Mereo BioPharma Group (Get Rating)
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.