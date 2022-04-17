Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MREO. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,914,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after buying an additional 3,614,447 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 9,142,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 492,767 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,832,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 290,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,177,000.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

