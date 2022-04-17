Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

NMR stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.68. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,347,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,474 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nomura by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,020,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nomura by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after acquiring an additional 400,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nomura by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,511,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 613,999 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Nomura by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,130,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 309,018 shares during the period. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

