Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 160 ($2.08) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Petrofac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.78 on Friday. Petrofac has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

