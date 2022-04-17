Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Opthea from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

OPT stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. Opthea has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $16.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,574,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.58% of Opthea worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

