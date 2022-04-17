Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,600 ($33.88) to GBX 2,700 ($35.18) in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,367.00.

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. Oxford Instruments has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.75.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

