Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) to Hold

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SDIG. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point upped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

SDIG opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). As a group, equities analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDIG. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $20,748,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $8,936,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $7,904,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $7,402,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $6,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

