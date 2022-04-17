Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) to “Hold”

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

RNA stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $870.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,265.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,770,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,101,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,967,000 after buying an additional 655,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,212,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,130,000 after buying an additional 512,411 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,434,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avidity Biosciences (RNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.