Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

VLD stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. Velo3D has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Velo3D will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,720,000. VK Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter valued at $260,409,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter valued at $12,555,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,371,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Velo3D by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,144,000 after buying an additional 2,334,504 shares during the last quarter.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

