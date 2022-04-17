REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

RGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $30.52 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.25.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 52.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 277,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 3.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

