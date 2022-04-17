Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 40.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at $2,226,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 29,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

