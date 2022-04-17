Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of THTX opened at $2.66 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $253.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Theratechnologies ( NASDAQ:THTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 154.90% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Theratechnologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Theratechnologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Theratechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

About Theratechnologies (Get Rating)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

