Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SEAT. Benchmark cut their price target on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $16,169,000. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $6,582,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $948,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $566,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

