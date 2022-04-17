Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STER. Barclays reduced their price target on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $24.34 on Friday. Sterling Check has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Check will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STER. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,209,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,656,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,167,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,413,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

