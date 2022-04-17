Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the March 15th total of 698,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:ACAH opened at $9.81 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAH. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the third quarter worth $145,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

