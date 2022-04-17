Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Grows By 50.9%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the March 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a market cap of $38.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.02. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATA Creativity Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

