Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Increases By 52.5%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ACGLN stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $26.76.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

