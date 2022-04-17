Short Interest in AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) Grows By 62.5%

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of AeroClean Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AeroClean Technologies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERC opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04. AeroClean Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14).

About AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean Technologies, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19.

