AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Update

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 55.06% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AFC Gamma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

AFC Gamma Company Profile (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

