Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the March 15th total of 227,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several research firms recently commented on AIRG. Cowen dropped their target price on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Airgain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airgain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. Airgain has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 324,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 99.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 69.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 31,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 153,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 87,968 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

