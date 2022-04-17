Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

In related news, major shareholder Akicv Llc purchased 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 226.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,709,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after buying an additional 1,185,561 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after buying an additional 418,767 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,705,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 812,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,074,000.

Sports Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

About Sports Ventures Acquisition (Get Rating)

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.

