Hancock Whitney (HWC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $48.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 433,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after purchasing an additional 197,478 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 370,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 301,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after acquiring an additional 63,015 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 77,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 182,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

