Iridium Communications (IRDM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Iridium Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $40.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -578.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

In related news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,668,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,969,000 after buying an additional 2,214,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after buying an additional 76,976 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 46,855 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 25,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.