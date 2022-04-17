Truist Financial (TFC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Truist Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TFC opened at $52.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.15.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

