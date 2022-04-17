Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY22 guidance at $10.40-$10.60 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JNJ opened at $179.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $473.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $184.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 142,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

