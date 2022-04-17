Badger Meter (BMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Badger Meter to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Badger Meter to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $93.81 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $85.55 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,963,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,881,000 after acquiring an additional 129,849 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 690,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,546,000 after buying an additional 61,389 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

