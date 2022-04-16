Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 737 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,636,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.21 and a beta of 1.84.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,862 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

