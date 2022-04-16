Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,869 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of HBI stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hanesbrands (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.