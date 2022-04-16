Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 288 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 965,531 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,518,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,329,000 after purchasing an additional 842,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,450,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,593,000 after purchasing an additional 687,520 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIX opened at $71.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.14. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $72.64.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 140.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

