Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $17.17 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 329,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $17,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,026,000 after buying an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of BCE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,917,000 after buying an additional 95,776 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,241,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,504,000 after buying an additional 20,774 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth $333,780,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 2.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,612,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,969,000 after buying an additional 131,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $58.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.46. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

