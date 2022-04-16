DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 293.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 60,202 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 27,061 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Pan American Silver by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.27. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.17 million for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Pan American Silver Profile (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.