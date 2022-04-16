Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) vs. Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Financial Analysis

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Xponential Fitness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A Xponential Fitness 0 0 9 1 3.10

Xponential Fitness has a consensus target price of $24.83, indicating a potential upside of 11.51%. Given Xponential Fitness’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Profitability

This table compares Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Xponential Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A -48.90% 2.06% Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Xponential Fitness’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A $14.28 million N/A N/A Xponential Fitness $155.08 million 6.73 -$18.83 million N/A N/A

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xponential Fitness.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.0% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (Get Rating)

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Xponential Fitness (Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,556 franchisees operating 1,954 open studios on an adjusted basis. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

