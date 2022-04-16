DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 10,452 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Susan L. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $108.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $113.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

