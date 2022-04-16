DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 16,521 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter worth $203,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZLAB. Macquarie began coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Zai Lab stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.20. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $181.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average of $65.45.

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zai Lab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.